Did you know Rosalynn Carter was an advocate for mental health and human rights? | Other facts about the former first lady

Rosalynn Carter, the longtime companion of former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady,...
Rosalynn Carter, the longtime companion of former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady, has had a number of accomplishments all the way from life in Plains to life in and out of the White House.(walb)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rosalynn Carter, the longtime companion of former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady, has had a number of accomplishments all the way from life in Plains to life in and out of the White House.

RELATED: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters at-home hospice care, family says

Did you know these facts about Rosalynn Carter?

  • She was born on Aug. 18, 1927, in Plains. Her father was Wilburn Smith and her mother was Allethea Smith.
  • She married Jimmy Carter on July 7, 1946. The two are still married to this day.
  • She graduated from Georgia Southwestern College, now Georgia Southwestern State University, in 1946.
  • The Carters have four children.
  • Rosalynn founded the Rosalynn Carter Institute of Caregiving at Georgia Southwestern State University.
  • Rosalynn is an advocate for mental health, early childhood immunization, human rights and conflict resolution.
  • As first lady, Rosalynn focused on mental health and performing arts.
  • She served as the honorary chairperson of the President’s Commission on Mental Health and was instrumental in the passing of the 1980 Mental Health Systems Act.
  • In 1982, she and Jimmy founded The Carter Center.
  • Her first book, “First Lady From Plains,” was published in 1984.
  • She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1999.
  • Rosalynn was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2001.
  • In 2019, she and Jimmy officially became the longest-married presidential couple in history.
  • In December 2020, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution that recognized Rosalynn’s 50 years of mental health advocacy.
  • In May 2023, it was announced that Rosalynn was diagnosed with dementia.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Suspect charged, identified after deputy shot in Oconee County
Mugshot of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.
Families of serial killer’s victims potentially agree on settlement with Academy Sports
regional
First Alert Weather Day next Tuesday due to widespread, impactful rain
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Deputies investigating suspicious package in Greenville Co.
Suspicious package found in Greenville Co. detonated by deputies

Latest News

One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
Man found shot in Greenville County
Wildfire grows
Wildfire in Haywood County grows to over 1,000 acres
Rey Lopez
Law enforcement activity causes lockdown at Buncombe County school
Southside Christian scored the first touchdown, but then St. Joe’s scored 20 unanswered points...
Game of the Week: St. Joe’s outs Southside Christian again, advances to Upper State Championship