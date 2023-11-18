FOX Carolina Tailgate Show: Gamecocks and Tigers look to continue positive momentum after big wins

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson and South Carolina picked up big wins last week and will look to keep up the momentum in the final part of the season.

FOX Carolina’s college football analysts Corey Miller and Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss both teams’ recent improvements.

South Carolina cruised to a blowout victory over Vanderbilt last week. Our analysts talk about the Gamecocks’ win and the team’s adjusted defensive game plan.

Clemson picked up a win over Georgia Tech last week behind their running game. Our analysts break down what the Tigers did right and how their run game is shifting as Phil Mafah gets more opportunities.

Finally, our analysts look at the biggest games around the country and choose who they think will win in Pick ‘Em.

