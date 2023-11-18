Game of the Week: St. Joe’s outs Southside Christian again, advances to Upper State Championship

For second-straight year St. Joe’s ends Southside’s season in crosstown clash
Southside Christian scored the first touchdown, but then St. Joe’s scored 20 unanswered points to win 27-14 in the third round of the high school football playo
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southside Christian scored the first touchdown, but then St. Joe’s scored 20 unanswered points to win 27-14 in the third round of the high school football playoffs on Friday.

For the second year in a row, St. Joe’s went to Southside and ended their season.

“It’s just a special group, very resilient,” St. Joe’s Head Coach Chris Goodman said. “They’re been through a lot this year, but they’ve adapted and overcome. They’ve dealt with some injuries and so forth, but they just kept coming together and coming together. Pretty special group.”

A couple of Goodman’s players reacted to another trip to the state semifinals.

“We had a great night tonight, I think we really settled it up front,” Junior Lineman Cole Alt said. “I’m just so proud of the team, so proud of the guys. We really worked hard for this.”

“It’s a lot of excitement,” Junior Running Back Lucas Salgado said. “It feels really good. We’ve been working hard for this all week. Now we get to go have football practice on Thanksgiving. There’s nothing better than that.”

St. Joe’s has a lot to be thankful for. For the second year in a row they’ll play at Greenville rival Christ Church in the Upper State Championship. The winner of that one next Friday will advance to the state championship game, which Christ Church won last season.

Click here for the rest of our local teams’ playoff game scores.

This was the finale of FOX Carolina’s Tailgate Tour and Game of the Week, and we will return next season to continue celebrating our great players, coaches, teams and families.

