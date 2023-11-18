Law enforcement activity causes lockdown at Buncombe County school

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County School confirmed that Cane Creek Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday due to law enforcement activity in the area.

District officials said the lockdown was implemented out of an abundance of caution. They added that it is their standard protocol in situations like this.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office didn’t release much information about the situation but said that 32-year-old Rey Lopez was taken into custody on multiple felony counts warrants following the incident.

