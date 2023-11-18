Man found shot in Greenville County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the area of Spokane Drive and Huron Way at around 11:51 p.m.

Once on scene, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more details.

