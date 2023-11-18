SC Supreme Court refuses to take up challenge to state’s ‘fetal heartbeat law’

Abortion providers file new lawsuit challenging SC’s ‘fetal heartbeat law’
Abortion providers file new lawsuit challenging SC’s ‘fetal heartbeat law’(Mary Green)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Supreme Court released a decision this week stating that they wouldn’t rule on Abortion providers’ lawsuit challenging the state’s ‘fetal heartbeat law.’

Multiple abortion providers filed a lawsuit in September asking the Supreme Court to rule on when exactly during pregnancy is abortion banned.

The law is normally interpreted to mean that most abortions are prohibited after around six weeks, typically the earliest point when cardiac activity can be detected. However, abortion providers argued in the lawsuit that the “cardiac activity” and “rhythmic contractions of the fetal heart” in the legislative text could refer to two separate points in a pregnancy because most of the heart isn’t formed until nine weeks.

In the decision, the Supreme Court stated that abortion providers could refile the lawsuit in a lower court if they wanted to continue with the lawsuit.

In response to the decision, Brandon Charochak, a spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster, released the following statement.

“It could not be more clear that the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act protects life from the first sign of cardiac activity at approximately six weeks, which even Planned Parenthood understood until recently. If Planned Parenthood keeps claiming otherwise, the governor stands ready to continue defending the law and ensuring that the right to life remains protected in South Carolina.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Suspect charged, identified after deputy shot in Oconee County
Mugshot of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.
Families of serial killer’s victims potentially agree on settlement with Academy Sports
regional
First Alert Weather Day next Tuesday due to widespread, impactful rain
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Deputies investigating suspicious package in Greenville Co.
Suspicious package found in Greenville Co. detonated by deputies

Latest News

Wildfire grows
Wildfire in Haywood County grows to over 1,000 acres
Rey Lopez
Law enforcement activity causes lockdown at Buncombe County school
Southside Christian scored the first touchdown, but then St. Joe’s scored 20 unanswered points...
Game of the Week: St. Joe’s outs Southside Christian again, advances to Upper State Championship
Jennifer Allen
Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson County
Southside Christian scored the first touchdown, but then St. Joe’s scored 20 unanswered points...
St. Joe's outs Southside Christian again, advances to Upper State Championship