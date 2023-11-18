Wofford shocks No. 2 Furman in regular-season finale

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wofford took the lead on Furman with just over five minutes left in the first half and never looked back while upsetting the second-ranked Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team in the country 19-13.

Wofford jumped ahead with a 53-yard run up the middle by Ryan Ingram on 4th and 1. The Terriers took a 10-6 lead into halftime.

Then, Furman went for it on 4th down to start the 3rd quarter but fumbled. Wofford’s Maximus Pulley scooped it up and ran 64 yards for the score to push the Terriers lead to 16-6.

Furman’s Myion Hicks scored early in the 4th quarter, but that was the final score as Furman’s final drive stalled with just over a minute left.

That caused a celebration in Spartanburg as Wofford broke Furman’s undefeated SoCon record this season and upset the No. 2 team in the country.

“Our team really wanted and willed this to happen today,” Wofford Head Coach Shawn Watson said during an emotional postgame interview. “They love each other, they truly do. They made this thing happen today because of the way they feel about each other. And the fact that we never gave in, we never quit. We never gave in and that’s what I’m so proud of.”

Wofford finished the season with just two wins, but Watson said a win of this magnitude is something the team can build on for next season.

Furman’s season continues after taking just its second loss this year. They’re the SoCon champions, which has earned them an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

They’ll find out their seed for the 24-team playoff tomorrow afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.