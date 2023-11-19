18-year old dies after Spartanburg Co. shooting

The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.
By Todd Williams
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 18-year old has died following a shooting in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg Coroner’s Office, Ashlyn Quentin Fields died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center after being transported to the hospital from Southport Road in Spartanburg. The coroner identified Fields, of Fernwood Glendale Road in Spartanburg, at the hospital. Fields was pronounced dead at 2:13 pm.

More details as this story develops.

