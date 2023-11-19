Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday.

According to officials, the earthquake was detected at around 6:45 a.m. 2 miles south east of Jenkinsville and 11.9 miles northwest of Irmo.

The 1.7 magnitude earthquake was 1.5 kilometers wide and 0.5 kilometers long.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.