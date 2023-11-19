‘Steel magnolia’ | Tributes pour in for Rosalynn Carter

Rosalynn Carter died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at the age of 96 in Plains, Georgia.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tributes from around the world immediately began pouring in after Sunday’s news that Rosalynn Carter had died at her and former President Jimmy Carter’s home in Plains, Georgia.

Her death came only days after The Carter Center in Atlanta announced she had entered hospice care.

In late May, the Carter Center announced Mrs. Carter was experiencing dementia.

“A proud native Georgian, she had an indelible impact on our nation and our state and nation as a First Lady to both,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said. “Working alongside her husband, she championed mental health services and promoted the state she loved across the globe. Their marriage, spanning 77 years, stands as a testament to their enduring partnership. Like that marriage, her achievements will stand the test of time and continue to be celebrated by those who knew her best.”

“More than 96 years ago a First Lady was born years ahead of her time who urged us to take our mental health seriously,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “She was Rosalynn Carter, and sadly she has passed away. Mrs. Carter worked side by side with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, to make life better for people around the world.

“She never stopped advocating for mental health or the Equal Rights Amendment,” Dickens said. “She was an activist, author and humanitarian, travelled internationally as her husband’s envoy and was the model for the modern day First Lady. The city of Atlanta joins all of Georgia—and mourners around the world—as we honor the memory of First Lady Rosalynn Carter.”

“Rosalynn Carter’s contributions to Georgia, the nation and to humanity, are unparalleled. She has lived an exceptional life of service, whether as the nation’s first lady, at home in Plains or fighting Guinea worm in Africa. Her years of activism around Habitat for Humanity, her efforts to raise awareness about mental health, and her unwavering advocacy for women and children cement her legacy as one of our most consequential, accomplished and historic first ladies of all time. Our prayers are with the former president and the Carter family during this difficult time,” Hank Johnson, who represents Georgia’s Fourth District said.

On Oct. 17, 2019, having married 26,765 days, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter became the longest-married presidential couple in history (George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush previously held the record).

As First Lady, Mrs. Carter managed routine duties and special projects in her office in the East Wing. She attended Cabinet meetings and major briefings, frequently represented her husband at ceremonial occasions, and served as the president’s personal emissary to Latin American countries.

“A former First Lady of Georgia and the United States, Rosalynn’s lifetime of work and her dedication for public service changed the lives of many,” said Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. “Among her many accomplishments, Rosalynn Carter will be remembered for her compassionate nature and her passion for women’s rights, human rights, and mental health reform.

“The State of Georgia and the United States are better places because of Rosalynn Carter.”

“Beyond her influential role as a top presidential adviser, First Lady Carter stood out as one of the world’s foremost advocates for mental health care and the crucial role of caregivers in American life,” said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. “Her unwavering commitment to these causes has undoubtedly had a lasting impact on our nation, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations.

“In these moments of grief, may we find solace in the enduring grace and strength exemplified by First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Her legacy will serve as a source of inspiration, reminding us to strive for a more compassionate and understanding world.”

“Mrs. Carter’s unwavering commitment to public service and advocacy has touched the lives of countless individuals. Her tireless efforts in mental health awareness, caregiving, and human rights have paved the way for positive change,” said Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens.

This story is developing.

