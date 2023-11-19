Deputies find missing endangered teen in Greenville Co.

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(Gray/CBS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found a missing teen last seen early Sunday morning.

Deputies said the 17-year-oldwas last seen in the Marion Street area at about 1:04 a.m., and was in immediate need of medical attention.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with a snowman on the back, and leaving the area in a white 2011 Toyota Tacoma with the SC tag (VNA 432), according to deputies.

The teen was found safely later Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Suspect charged, identified after deputy shot in Oconee County
One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
Man found shot in Greenville County
Jennifer Allen
Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson County
Mugshot of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.
Families of serial killer’s victims potentially agree on settlement with Academy Sports
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Wofford took the lead on Furman with just over five minutes left in the first half
Wofford shocks No. 2 Furman
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) runs for a first down during the first half of...
Rattler, Legette keep South Carolina bowl hopes alive with 17-14 win over Kentucky
The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.
18-year old dies after Spartanburg Co. shooting
Shooting investigation underway
Shooting investigation underway in Simpsonville