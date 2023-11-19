Deputies find missing endangered teen in Greenville Co.
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found a missing teen last seen early Sunday morning.
Deputies said the 17-year-oldwas last seen in the Marion Street area at about 1:04 a.m., and was in immediate need of medical attention.
She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with a snowman on the back, and leaving the area in a white 2011 Toyota Tacoma with the SC tag (VNA 432), according to deputies.
The teen was found safely later Sunday morning.
