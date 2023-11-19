Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.

Kaelin Rogers
Kaelin Rogers(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing teen last seen on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kaelin Rogers ran away from the Mandalay Court area at around 5 p.m.

Rogers is believed to have left on foot. She is five-foot-six inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding her location, call 911.

