Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing teen last seen on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kaelin Rogers ran away from the Mandalay Court area at around 5 p.m.
Rogers is believed to have left on foot. She is five-foot-six inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has information regarding her location, call 911.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.