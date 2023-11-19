Father shoots, injures son in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A father and son altercation led to a shooting in Gaffney. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on Saturday, November 18 at 429 Garvin Lake Road, where deputies found a male with a gunshot injury to his stomach and in need of medical care.

Deputies determined that a father and son were involved in a physical confrontation and the son knocked the father to the ground and began choking his father while also wielding a knife. The father was able to retrieve a pistol and shot his son in the stomach.

The wounded man was transported to Cherokee Medical Center and later airlifted to Spartanburg Regional. As of press time, investigators have not been able to speak to the son due to his injuries and heavy sedation at the hospital. The investigation remains ongoing.

