Furman named No. 7 seed in FCS playoff game

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman University might have lost to Wofford on Saturday, but they are still going on to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff games.

The Paladins are the SoCon Champions, which earned them an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

The team found out on Sunday, November 19, that they are ranked as the No. 7 seed in the 24-team playoff game.

Furman has a bye in the first round of the playoffs, and will play the winner of Austin Peay and fellow SoCon team Chattanooga, which Furman beat 17-14 on Nov. 4th.

The Paladins will host either Austin Peay or Chattanooga at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2nd.

