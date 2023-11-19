Furman named No.7 seed in FCS playoff game

Furman University football team and fans gathered for a watch party as the team was named the No.7 seed in the FCS playoff game on Sunday.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman University might have lost to Wofford on Saturday, but they are still going on to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff games.

The Paladins are the SoCon Champions, which earned them an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

The team found out on Sunday, November 19, that they are ranked as the No. 7 seed in the 24-team playoff game.

Furman has a bye in the first round of the playoffs, and will play the winner of Austin Peay and fellow SoCon team Chattanooga, which Furman beat 17-14 on Nov. 4th.

The Paladins will host either Austin Peay or Chattanooga at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2nd.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Suspect charged, identified after deputy shot in Oconee County
One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
Man found shot in Greenville County
Jennifer Allen
Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson County
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Mugshot of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.
Families of serial killer’s victims potentially agree on settlement with Academy Sports

Latest News

Furman named No. 7 seed in FCS playoff game
Furman named No.7 seed in playoff game
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) runs for a first down during the first half of...
Rattler, Legette keep South Carolina bowl hopes alive with 17-14 win over Kentucky
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA...
Clemson defense, Klubnik take down No. 22 North Carolina for third straight win 31-20
Wofford players hug each other after a huge upset win over No. 2 Furman on Saturday. The...
Wofford shocks No. 2 Furman in regular-season finale