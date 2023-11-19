Gov. McMaster and First Lady host 57th Annual Governor’s Carolighting

Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster are celebrating the beginning of the holiday season.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -

Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster are celebrating the beginning of the holiday season with the 57th Annual Governor’s Carolighting at the South Carolina State House’s North Steps on Sunday, November 19 at 6:00 PM.

“The Carolighting is one of South Carolina’s finest traditions, bringing together family, friends, and neighbors,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Peggy and I look forward to joining with fellow South Carolinians to celebrate the beginning of a new Christmas season.” 

This year’s Carolighting is sponsored by Experience Columbia SC, the Columbia Garden Club, and the Garden Club of South Carolina. Jada Samuel, Miss South Carolina 2023, serves as the evening’s emcee. The tree is a 35-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Henderson Tree Farms in Morganton, N.C. TimberTech of Greer, S.C., donated their delivery services to bring the tree to Columbia for the 19th consecutive year.

Those unable to attend in person can view the event on television or online via SCETV.

