Miss Nicaragua crowned 2023’s Miss Universe

Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe...
Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe beauty pageant.(Source: Getty Images via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (CNN) - Miss Nicaragua has been crowned 2023′s Miss Universe.

Meet Sheynnis Palacios. She bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual beauty pageant in El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador.

This year’s competition brought together 84 winners of national pageants around the globe. They were judged by a panel that included model Halima Aden, “Queer Eye” star Carson Kressley and TikTok influencer Avani Gregg.

Miss Thailand placed as first runner-up.

Palacios takes the crown from R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States, who served as last year’s Miss Universe.

When asked who she would choose to spend a day in the life of, Palacios chose feminist writer Mary Wollstonecraft, the mother of “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Suspect charged, identified after deputy shot in Oconee County
One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
Man found shot in Greenville County
Jennifer Allen
Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson County
Mugshot of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.
Families of serial killer’s victims potentially agree on settlement with Academy Sports
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Gaza’s largest hospital has become the epicenter of fighting in the besieged enclave....
GRAPHIC: Israel-Hamas war rages as outcry grows over Gaza hospital crisis
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
Wofford took the lead on Furman with just over five minutes left in the first half
Wofford shocks No. 2 Furman
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) runs for a first down during the first half of...
Rattler, Legette keep South Carolina bowl hopes alive with 17-14 win over Kentucky