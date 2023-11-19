Officials announced enhanced fire danger in northeast mountain area in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management issued an alert for an enhanced fire danger on Sunday.

Officials said the critical relative humidity values in the 20s will develop in the afternoon across the North Carolina Piedmont and portions of the northeast mountains, including the Burke, Caldwell and McDowell mountains.

According to officials, the low relative humidity, lack of recent rainfall and dry fuels will contribute to enhanced fire danger and increase the risk of wildfires developing and spreading quickly in those areas.

North Carolina officials issued a state of emergency burn ban to multiple counties due to the eight wildfires, including one in Haywood County was caused by a vehicle incident, that are currently burning in the state.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.