Officials announced enhanced fire danger in northeast mountain area in McDowell Co.

Fire
Fire(KTTC)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management issued an alert for an enhanced fire danger on Sunday.

Officials said the critical relative humidity values in the 20s will develop in the afternoon across the North Carolina Piedmont and portions of the northeast mountains, including the Burke, Caldwell and McDowell mountains.

According to officials, the low relative humidity, lack of recent rainfall and dry fuels will contribute to enhanced fire danger and increase the risk of wildfires developing and spreading quickly in those areas.

North Carolina officials issued a state of emergency burn ban to multiple counties due to the eight wildfires, including one in Haywood County was caused by a vehicle incident, that are currently burning in the state.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Suspect charged, identified after deputy shot in Oconee County
One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
Man found shot in Greenville County
Jennifer Allen
Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson County
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Mugshot of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.
Families of serial killer’s victims potentially agree on settlement with Academy Sports

Latest News

Lanterns of Hope
Lanterns of Hope: Wren high school brings awareness to cancer
Burn ban in effect
State of Emergencies issued as burning bans continue across western NC
Sensory-friendly Santa experience
Sensory-friendly Santa experience
Generic earthquake photo
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina