Palmetto High School wins cheerleading championship

PALMETTO HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADERS
PALMETTO HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADERS(Palmetto High School)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Palmetto High School has won the 2023 SCHSL Class AAA Competitive Cheer State Championship. The competition was held at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on November 18, and the Palmetto Mustangs took home the highest honor.

“I’m so proud of this team and all of the accomplishments we’ve made this season,” said senior Mardi Rankin. “The Lord has provided for us in so many ways and we give him all of the glory! I am so excited to be a 2023 AAA state champion with the most talented and dedicated team. Go Mustangs!”

Congratulations, Palmetto High School!

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Suspect charged, identified after deputy shot in Oconee County
Mugshot of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.
Families of serial killer’s victims potentially agree on settlement with Academy Sports
regional
First Alert Weather Day next Tuesday due to widespread, impactful rain
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Deputies investigating suspicious package in Greenville Co.
Suspicious package found in Greenville Co. detonated by deputies

Latest News

Wofford players hug each other after a huge upset win over No. 2 Furman on Saturday. The...
Wofford shocks No. 2 Furman in regular-season finale
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 9-year-old in Greenville Co.
Corporal Lucas Watts
Community members gather to show support for injured Oconee Co. deputy
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing child in Anderson Co.