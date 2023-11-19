Palmetto High School wins cheerleading championship

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Palmetto High School has won the 2023 SCHSL Class AAA Competitive Cheer State Championship. The competition was held at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on November 18, and the Palmetto Mustangs took home the highest honor.

“I’m so proud of this team and all of the accomplishments we’ve made this season,” said senior Mardi Rankin. “The Lord has provided for us in so many ways and we give him all of the glory! I am so excited to be a 2023 AAA state champion with the most talented and dedicated team. Go Mustangs!”

Congratulations, Palmetto High School!

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.