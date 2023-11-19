‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89, reports say

Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday...
Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday morning in her home in New York City, according to Variety.(Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday morning in her home in New York City, according to Variety.

Shepherd also had roles in “Jacob’s Ladder,” “Tree Lounge,” “Lolita,” “American Cuisine,” “Living Out Loud,” “Requiem for a Dream,” “Harold,” “The Week Of,” and “The Performance.”

She was born on Oct. 31, 1934. She made her acting debut in 1988 in “Mystic Pizza.”

A memorial service for her will be announced early next year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Suspect charged, identified after deputy shot in Oconee County
One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
Man found shot in Greenville County
Jennifer Allen
Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson County
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Mugshot of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.
Families of serial killer’s victims potentially agree on settlement with Academy Sports

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Father shoots, injures son in Gaffney
Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
FILE - President Joe Biden arrives at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del.,...
The Bidens are getting an early start on the Thanksgiving week by having dinner with service members
A person is taken away via ambulance after a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a...
NTSB investigators focus on ‘design problem’ with braking system after Chicago commuter train crash