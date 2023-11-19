Widespread rain remains likely Tuesday, First Alert Weather Day remains in place

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Quiet weekend weather continues before rain prompts a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday.

High pressure will continue to settle in behind a passing cold front tonight, keeping skies generally clear. Lows will take a chillier turn than a past few nights, dipping to the low 40s upstate and middle to upper 30s across the mountains.

Regional Forecast, Sunday (WHNS)

Early-risers on Sunday will want an extra layer to fend off those cold starting temperatures. From there, the rest of the day will be quiet. Expect mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be lights out of the southeast at 4-8 mph. Monday starts to see clouds build ahead of our next storm system. Outside of the possibility for an evening sprinkle or light shower, the day looks to remain dry while temperatures continue on a cooling trend. Highs will only top the middle to upper 50s.

First Alert Weather Day Headlines (WHNS)

Tuesday remains a First Alert Weather Day, with a new storm system spreading east out of the central United States. Steady light rain will break out across the region in time for the morning commute, and will continue throughout the day. The rain will be heavy at times as well, meaning travel is going to be a mess all day. If Tuesday is the day you plan to get your Thanksgiving travel done, you may want to see if you can move that up to Monday or wait until Wednesday when conditions will be drier. If not, make sure to allot yourself plenty of time, and be prepared for delays both on the ground and in the air.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Tuesday (WHNS)

While the rain will be bad news for travel, it stands to provide us with some drought help. There continues to be some back and forth in the forecast data, but odds are looking good for a significant portion of our area to pick up anywhere from 1″-2″ of rain when this system is all said and done.

Futuretrack Rainfall, ending 7:00 AM Wednesday (WHNS)

Clouds decrease on Wednesday behind the rain, with mostly sunny skies set to continue into Thanksgiving. Both days will be on the chillier side, with highs holding in the middle to upper 50s.

High Temperature Trend (WHNS)

