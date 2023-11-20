1 dead, 1 hurt after moped crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead and another is injured following a crash involving a moped on Monday,

According to the coroner, the incident occurred at around 4:33 p.m. on S. Emerald Road.

Officials said a moped was traveling south on the road when a commercial truck with a wood chipping trailer was attempting to make a left turn off S. Emerald Road onto N. Emerald Road in the path of the moped.

The driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was flown to the hospital for treatment.

The coroner has not identified the victim at this time.

