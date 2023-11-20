1 dead, 1 hurt after moped crash in Greenwood Co.

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead and another is injured following a crash involving a moped on Monday,

According to the coroner, the incident occurred at around 4:33 p.m. on S. Emerald Road.

Officials said a moped was traveling south on the road when a commercial truck with a wood chipping trailer was attempting to make a left turn off S. Emerald Road onto N. Emerald Road in the path of the moped.

The driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was flown to the hospital for treatment.

The coroner has not identified the victim at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Generic earthquake photo
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Suspect charged, identified after deputy shot in Oconee County
1 hurt, 1 dead following shooting at gas station in Spartanburg
1 hurt, 1 dead following shooting at gas station in Spartanburg, deputies say
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Easley Sex Crime Sentencing
Easley Sex Crime Sentencing
Man Accused of False Reporting Sexual Assault
Man Accused of False Reporting Sexual Assault
New Details in Upstate Cold Case
New Details in Upstate Cold Case
Stolen trailer in Anderson County
Deputies investigating after trailer stolen in Anderson County