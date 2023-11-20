Pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles in Pickens Co.

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Monday.

According to the coroner, the pedestrian was crossing Calhoun Memorial Highway when they were hit by two vehicles in front of the QT.

The coroner identified the victim as 69-year-old Sue Anderson Price.

The coroners office and Easley Police Department are currently investigating the incident.

