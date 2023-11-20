Pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles in Pickens Co.

Pedestrian
Pedestrian(Pixabay)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Monday.

According to the coroner, the pedestrian was crossing Calhoun Memorial Highway when they were hit by two vehicles in front of the QT.

The coroner identified the victim as 69-year-old Sue Anderson Price.

The coroners office and Easley Police Department are currently investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Generic earthquake photo
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
1 hurt, 1 dead following shooting at gas station in Spartanburg
1 hurt, 1 dead following shooting at gas station in Spartanburg, deputies say
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Suspect charged, identified after deputy shot in Oconee County
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Easley man found guilty of sex crime charges against nursing home resident
Person rescued from garbage truck in Anderson
‘Cries for help’ lead rescue crews to person trapped in garbage truck
Rosalynn Carter
Rosalynn Carter to lie in repose, will be laid to rest next week
Furman quarterback Tyler Huff drops back to pass from his own end zone during the second half...
Furman football ranked No. 6 in final regular season poll