Clemson defeats Georgia to advance to women’s soccer Elite Eight

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No. 1 seed Clemson women’s soccer advanced past Georgia, 1-1 (5-3 PK) to earn a spot in the Elite Eight for the sixth time in school history and first time since 2020.

“I think you saw two very good teams today and this is what the NCAA Tournament is all about,” Head Coach Eddie Radwanski said. “We knew Georgia was going to be a formidable opponent and I thought we played really well today. This game is about taking chances, great response from our team with coinciding a goal so late and you just saw what the Clemson Tigers are all about. They dug down, they never gave up, reached deep inside and found a way to make it happen. I’m just impressed with our kids’ resiliency and the fact that they wanted to win, they wanted to advance and sometimes you have to do whatever it takes.”

Both teams had chances in each of the two overtime periods, with Georgia taking two shots in the first and Clemson two in the second. Makenna Morris nearly ended the game in the 110′, but her shot was saved by Georgia’s keeper to send the game to penalty kicks.

In penalty kicks, the teams traded makes in their first three attempts. Renee Lyles sent one past the Georgia keeper on Clemson’s fourth attempt, before Mackiewicz made the key save on Georgia’s attempt to put the Tigers up by one. Sami Meredith then sent home Clemson’s final attempt to give Clemson the 5-3 penalty win.

The Tigers will host No. 2 seed Penn State at Historic Riggs Field next Saturday, November 25, at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

