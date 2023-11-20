Clemson men’s soccer shuts out Charlotte, advances to NCAA third round

The Tigers will play the University of New Hampshire Wildcats on Sunday.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson men’s soccer defeated Charlotte, 3-0, to move on to the NCAA Round of 16 for the fourth time in five seasons. The Tigers moved to 10-1-2 at Historic Riggs Field this season; and Head Coach Mike Noonan now has 388 career victories, tying Clemson Hall of Fame coach I.M. Ibrahim on the NCAA’s career wins list.

“Very proud of this team, and we played well tonight,” said Noonan. “Riggs is a charmed place for this team, and we hope we get to play here again. The crowd we gathered for a Sunday night match-up was massive, and were so lucky to play in front of these fans.”

The Tigers advance to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament and will play the University of New Hampshire Wildcats on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium on ESPN+.

