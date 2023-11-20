Community gathers in Seneca for vigil honoring deputy who was shot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Citizens gathered in Seneca to honor the deputy who was shot during a traffic stop in Oconee County. The vigil was held at Earle Grove Baptist Church, where Corporal Lucas Watts was married and where his infant son was also baptized.

“Honest, hardworking. As our own sheriff said, just veteran hardworking deputy,” said Rev. James Dyar, pastor of Earle Grove Baptist Church. “We just love him, we love his family and that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said deputies were conducting a traffic stop on South Highway 11 near Mount Pleasant Road at around 12 p.m. A driver in a white Chevy Silverado fled from the traffic stop and deputies began chasing him.

According to Crenshaw, the chase continued until they reached an area near Black Bass Road where shots were fired, and a deputy was struck by gunfire. The deputy, 27-year-old Corporal Lucas Watts, was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

On Friday afternoon, Crenshaw said Watts was in stable but critical condition.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as 50-year-old Gregory Wayne Maxwell and charged him with five counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

