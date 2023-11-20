Deputies investigating after trailer stolen in Anderson County

Stolen trailer in Anderson County
Stolen trailer in Anderson County(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Nov. 20, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a restaurant’s trailer was reportedly stolen over the weekend.

Deputies said the trailer was stolen from a restaurant along Highway 29 North sometime on November 17 or November 18.

Anyone with information about the reported theft is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 864-260-4400 or submit an anonymous tip to www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

