Deputies investigating after trailer stolen in Anderson County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a restaurant’s trailer was reportedly stolen over the weekend.

Deputies said the trailer was stolen from a restaurant along Highway 29 North sometime on November 17 or November 18.

Anyone with information about the reported theft is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 864-260-4400 or submit an anonymous tip to www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

