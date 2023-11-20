Easley man found guilty of sex crime charges against nursing home resident

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a man was found guilty of sex crimes against a nursing home resident in Sumter County.

According to officials, 39-year-old Towodi T. Shequoyah was working as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Blue Ridge of Sumter, a skilled nursing facility. On February 19, 2021, he willfully, maliciously, and indecently exposed his genitals while in the bedroom of a resident--who was classified as a vulnerable adult--at the facility in an attempt to sexually assault the resident.

Another employee witnessed the incident and reported it to law enforcement.

Shequoyah was found guilty in Sumter County General Sessions Court on November 16, 2023, when the jury found him guilty on attempt to commit criminal sexual conduct, 3rd degree attempt to commit abuse of a vulnerable adult and indecent exposure.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison for attempt to commit criminal sexual conduct, five years for attempted to abuse a vulnerable adult and three years for indecent exposure.

All three sentences are to run concurrently per order of the Court.

