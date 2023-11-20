First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Tuesday rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clouds will build for Monday before rain settles in for a Tuesday soaking.

Clouds will gradually increase tonight, well in advance of Tuesday’s storm system. Conditions will remain generally dry, but a few sprinkles may develop across the Upstate closer to daybreak. Lows will remain chilly in the 40s, with light SSE winds at 4-8 mph.

Monday will be dominated by mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for a few morning sprinkles along and south of I-85. Outside of that, the day will be overwhelmingly dry as highs continue to slide. Dress for a chillier day with highs headed for the 50s.

First Alert Weather Day Headlines (WHNS)

Tuesday remains a First Alert Weather Day, with a new storm system spreading east out of the central United States. Steady light rain will break out across the region in time for the morning commute, and will continue throughout the day. The rain will be heavy at times as well, meaning travel is going to be a mess all day. If Tuesday is the day you plan to get your Thanksgiving travel done, you may want to see if you can move that up to Monday or wait until Wednesday when conditions will be drier. If not, make sure to allot yourself plenty of time, and be prepared for delays both on the ground and in the air.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Tuesday (WHNS)

While the rain will be bad news for travel, it stands to provide us with some drought help. 1″-2″ of rain is likely across the entire region by the time the rain winds down Tuesday night. Some ponding on the roads will be possible, but we should avoid the threat of significant flooding.

Futuretrack Rainfall, ending 12:00 PM Wednesday (WHNS)

Clouds decrease on Wednesday behind the rain, with mostly sunny skies set to continue into Thanksgiving. Both days will be on the chillier side, with highs holding in the middle to upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.