First Alert Weather Day Tuesday, widespread rain and severe storm chance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scattered showers ramp up Monday ahead of the main rain event on Tuesday. Widespread heavy rain and a low end severe threat makes for a messy travel day prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

Monday is a gloomy kick off to the holiday week. Mostly cloudy skies dominate through the day with isolated to widely scattered light showers. It’s also cooler than previous days with highs in the 50s with areas south of I-85 getting into the low 60s. Tonight, temperatures slide into the 40s with winds kicking up area wide. For the Upstate and mountains valleys winds gust 20 to 30 mph but in the higher elevations of the mountains, winds could gust to 55 mph.

Cool and mostly cloudy (Fox Carolina)

A frontal system moves east out of the Great Plains into the Midwest and Deep South making for messy travel conditions from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and up and down the East Coast both on the roads and in the skies. Our First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday starts off with the rain moving in to our area prior to sunrise. If you’re working Tuesday, plan for extra time on your morning commute as periods of heavy rain could slow you down. The heavy rain continues on and off through the day.

Frontal system brings messy weather to East Coast (Fox Carolina)

Severe storms are also a possibility Tuesday afternoon and early evening, we’re looking at a low end severe threat for mainly the Upstate, NE Georgia and the foothills of North Carolina. A warm front lifts north across the area in the morning, putting our area in the warm and unstable part of the frontal system in the afternoon. This leads to the possibility of thunderstorms across the area and isolated storms could become strong to severe. The main threat is damaging straight line winds, but we can’t rule out isolated, brief tornadoes.

Heavy rain along with a low threat for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes (Fox Carolina)

A Wind Advisory has been issued for several North Carolina counties including Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Graham, Macon and Northern Jackson starting 6 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Winds around 20-30 mph are possible, with gusts up to 55 mph in the higher elevations. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, a few tree limbs could be blown down or a few power outages.

Winds gusting to 55 mph Monday night and Tuesday (Fox Carolina)

While the rain is bad news for travel, it stands to provide us with some drought help. One to two inches of rain are likely across the entire region by the time the rain winds down Tuesday night. Some ponding on the roads is possible, but we should avoid the threat of significant flooding because of how dry it’s been lately.

Futuretrack Rainfall, ending 12:00 PM Wednesday (WHNS)

Wednesday dries out with just a slight chance for a lingering shower. Partly cloudy skies return to the area for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday brings highs in the low 60s to the Upstate and the low 50s in the mountains. Thanksgiving is cool with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain Monday & Tuesday, partly cloudy for Wednesday & Thursday (Fox Carolina)

We are monitoring a chance for showers on Black Friday but right now, it’s a toss up. We’ll keep an eye on the shopping forecast as we get closer. But it is cool with morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and highs in the mid 50s.

