Furman football ranked No. 6 in final regular season poll

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final regular season AFCA FCS Top 25 Poll has been released and Furman is ranked sixth.

Furman (9-2, 7-1 SoCon) fell from second to sixth in this week’s poll, and is ranked behind South Dakota State, Montana, South Dakota, Idaho, and Florida A&M. Two other Southern Conference teams — Chattanooga (19th) and Mercer (20th) — joined Furman in this week’s poll. The Paladins clinched the 2023 SoCon outright championship with its 37-3 win over VMI on Nov. 11.

Furman is seeded seventh for the upcoming 24-team FCS playoffs. By virtue of their seed, the Paladins earned a first round playoff bye, and will face the winner of the Chattanooga-Austin Peay on Dec. 2 at Paladin Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

