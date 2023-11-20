Furman football ranked No. 6 in final regular season poll

The Paladins open FCS playoffs at home on Dec. 2
Furman quarterback Tyler Huff drops back to pass from his own end zone during the second half...
Furman quarterback Tyler Huff drops back to pass from his own end zone during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final regular season AFCA FCS Top 25 Poll has been released and Furman is ranked sixth.

Furman (9-2, 7-1 SoCon) fell from second to sixth in this week’s poll, and is ranked behind South Dakota State, Montana, South Dakota, Idaho, and Florida A&M. Two other Southern Conference teams — Chattanooga (19th) and Mercer (20th) — joined Furman in this week’s poll. The Paladins clinched the 2023 SoCon outright championship with its 37-3 win over VMI on Nov. 11.

Furman is seeded seventh for the upcoming 24-team FCS playoffs.  By virtue of their seed, the Paladins earned a first round playoff bye, and will face the winner of the Chattanooga-Austin Peay on Dec. 2 at Paladin Stadium.  

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

