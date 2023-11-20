Furman’s head football coach Clay Hendrix finalists for Eddie Robinson award

Furman Paladins head coach Clay Hendrix looks on in the second quarter during an NCAA college...
Furman Paladins head coach Clay Hendrix looks on in the second quarter during an NCAA college football game against the Clemson Tigers in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman University’s head football coach Clay Hendrix was named as a finalist for the 2023 Eddie Robinson Award.

The award is given annually to the national coach of the year in Division FCS college football and presented by FedEx Ground.

Hendrix is one of 20 finalists up for this award.

The winner will be selected by a national voting panel and announced on Dec. 7. They will be honored at the FCS National Awards Banquet on January 6 in Frisco, Texas- the eve of the FCS championship game.

Hendrix, now in his seventh season as head coach of the Paladins, guided Furman to a 9-2 regular season, including a 7-1 Southern Conference mark that netted the program the outright SoCon championship and No. 7 seed heading into the 24-team FCS playoffs, which get underway this Saturday.

Three Furman coaches have been recognized as national coach of the year--Dick Sheridan (1985), Jimmy Satterfield (1988), and Bobby Johnson (2001). Sheridan recruited and coached Hendrix as a player, and Hendrix later served as an assistant under both Satterfield and Johnson.

