Man found guilty of forcible rape of teen girl receives two life sentences

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The District Attorney for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania Counties announced a man was found guilty of forcible rape of a teen girl.

According to the district attorney’s office, 56-year-old David Bruce Pressley appeared at the teenage victim’s home early on January 7, 2022, knowing she was home alone.

Pressley was a distant acquaintance of the victim’s father and used a ruse to manipulate the victim to unlock and open the door. Once the door was cracked open, he violently attacked and assaulted the teen physically and sexually.

He left the victim in her home, battered and dazed, according to officials.

First responders found her in a semiconscious state and she was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries where evidence was collected by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner. Pressley was tied to the assault through witness testimony, surrounding home security video and DNA analysis.

After four days of the trial, the jury returned guilty verdicts on first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense and violent habitual felon. Pressley was found not guilty of first-degree burglary and larceny after breaking and entering.

He received two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Generic earthquake photo
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Suspect charged, identified after deputy shot in Oconee County
1 hurt, 1 dead following shooting at gas station in Spartanburg
1 hurt, 1 dead following shooting at gas station in Spartanburg, deputies say
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Alison Hughey used music therapy to relieve her back pain
Music therapy could help with physical pain relief
Music therapy could help with pain relief
Music therapy could help with pain relief
Processing pain with music therapy
Processing pain with music therapy
Person rescued from garbage truck in Anderson
‘Cries for help’ lead rescue crews to person trapped in garbage truck