Music therapy could help with physical pain relief

Music therapy could help with pain relief
By Kari Beal
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The brain and the nervous system control how we experience pain. Usually a signal starts at the source. Let’s say a person pricks their finger. The signal travels from the source to the brain. But music appears to have the ability to disrupt the flow of signals, offering pain relief.

Alison Hughey is a music therapist and instructor at Converse University. But it’s not the career path she thought she would be on. She started as a music teacher until she had her own health struggle.

“I had a back injury, about two years after I had graduated Converse University,” Hughey said. “I lifted a piano keyboard out of my trunk and snagged my back.”

Doctors gave her opioids to deal with the back pain. Her doctor prescribed her darvocet, which is now off the market due to its high level of addiction and risk of sudden death.

“The prescription would say to take every four to six hours as needed,” Hughey said. “I was experiencing such intense pain that I didn’t want a flare-up, so I thought I should take this every four hours.

The pain was so intense she asked her doctors for a higher dose.

“I do think the medication impacted my mental health at the time,” Hughey said. “The addictive nature of opioids can lead you to experience more depressive symptoms or anhedonia, loss of interest or joy in things.”

But luckily for her she found another avenue to release her pain. A friend introduced her to music therapy.

Music provided me with a way to deal with my frustration,” Hughey said. “I was able to sing instead of screaming in pain.”

And science is backing up her experience. It’s called music-induced hypoalgesia. This is when pain stimuli, let’s say in the back, is being blocked from reaching the conscious mind. Canadian researchers found music may disrupt the flow of signals to the brain. In particular, when patients listened to their favorite music it helped reduce “pain unpleasantness.”

“Music lights up multiple parts of the brain,” Hughey said. “Our pain sensations travel up the nervous system and don’t have the same cognitive load that is dedicated to those sensations.”

Instead of feeling agony, Hughey’s mind focuses elsewhere.

“I was shifting from the pain in my back to feeling my hands tapping on my body,” Hughey said.

Alison eventually stopped taking pain meds and believes there could be a lot of potential for this method in other ways.

“I am hopeful addiction treatment centers will consider adding music therapy into their mix for both in-patient and out-patient settings,” Hughey said.

Hughey said she also did physical therapy in addition to music to alleviate the pain.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Generic earthquake photo
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Suspect charged, identified after deputy shot in Oconee County
1 hurt, 1 dead following shooting at gas station in Spartanburg
1 hurt, 1 dead following shooting at gas station in Spartanburg, deputies say
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Music therapy could help with pain relief
Music therapy could help with pain relief
Processing pain with music therapy
Processing pain with music therapy
Person rescued from garbage truck in Anderson
‘Cries for help’ lead rescue crews to person trapped in garbage truck
17th annual Miracle Hill Turkey Fry event in Spartanburg
17th annual Miracle Hill Turkey Fry event in Spartanburg
Gay Pride Flag basic
261 Georgia congregations leave the United Methodist Church over a divide on LGBTQ issues