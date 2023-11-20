Pickens County man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Christopher Jon Carman has been arrested on seven charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Carman. Investigators state Carman possessed files of child sexual abuse material and he was arrested on November 11, 2023. He is charged with seven counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

