Rutherford County deputies looking for man missing over a week

Billy Joe (BJ) Blanton Jr.
By Anisa Snipes
Updated: 37 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a man who has been missing for over a week.

According to the sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Billy Joe (BJ) Blanton Jr. was last seen in the Union Mills area on Nov. 11.

Blanton is described as five foot eleven and weighs 220 pounds. He has blond hair, blue eyes and a blond beard. He also has several tattoos on his arms and chest.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Blanton might be, please call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-287-2911.

