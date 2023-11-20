Sens. Tim Scott, Jon Ossoff, more pay tribute to Rosalynn Carter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Sunday at the age of 96. The wife of former President Jimmy Carter had entered hospice care just days earlier, and she leaves behind a remarkable legacy.

Lawmakers and politicians have offered words of reverence and condolences to the Carter family, while also celebrating the life of the former First Lady who championed mental health awareness and social activism.

Our co-founder, former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia.



For more information: https://t.co/82bHoZQvkk pic.twitter.com/2exvnQdtab — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 19, 2023

First Lady Rosalynn Carter lived a life of service, faith, compassion, and unmatched moral leadership.



During her time in the White House, Rosalynn Carter redefined the role of First Lady. Through her courageous advocacy, Mrs. Carter helped bring the issue of mental health out… pic.twitter.com/cqFka1iuKb — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 20, 2023

First Lady Rosalynn Carter walked her own path, inspiring a nation and the world along the way.



On behalf a grateful nation, we send our love to the entire Carter family and the countless people whose lives are better, fuller, and brighter because of Rosalynn Carter. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 19, 2023

Sen. Ossoff on Passing of First Lady Rosalynn Carter Posted by Senator Jon Ossoff on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Today, we remember a mother and a grandmother, a friend, a champion, and a woman who made a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals.



I pray for strength and comfort for President Carter, and all those across our globe who knew and loved Rosalynn Carter. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/qyDwBot5D0 — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) November 19, 2023

Saddened to hear of First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s passing. As First Lady, she represented America with grace, and our nation is grateful for her legacy of true service. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) November 19, 2023

