Sens. Tim Scott, Jon Ossoff, more pay tribute to Rosalynn Carter

The former First Lady died Sunday at age 96
FILE - In this July 15, 1976 file photo Jimmy Carter with Wife Rosalynn Carter at the National...
FILE - In this July 15, 1976 file photo Jimmy Carter with Wife Rosalynn Carter at the National Convention in Madison Square Garden in New York. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo, File)(Anonymous | AP)
By Todd Williams
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Sunday at the age of 96. The wife of former President Jimmy Carter had entered hospice care just days earlier, and she leaves behind a remarkable legacy.

Lawmakers and politicians have offered words of reverence and condolences to the Carter family, while also celebrating the life of the former First Lady who championed mental health awareness and social activism.

Sen. Ossoff on Passing of First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Posted by Senator Jon Ossoff on Sunday, November 19, 2023

