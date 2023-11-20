Sens. Tim Scott, Jon Ossoff, more pay tribute to Rosalynn Carter
The former First Lady died Sunday at age 96
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Sunday at the age of 96. The wife of former President Jimmy Carter had entered hospice care just days earlier, and she leaves behind a remarkable legacy.
Lawmakers and politicians have offered words of reverence and condolences to the Carter family, while also celebrating the life of the former First Lady who championed mental health awareness and social activism.
