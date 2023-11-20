SLED: Man facing charges after filing false report claiming sexual assault by trooper

The man claimed a green/yellow bag was found in his stool following the alleged assault
Suspect charged
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said a man is facing charges after filing a fake police report claiming sexual assault.

According to an affidavit, a Highway Patrol trooper was investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on Lake Cunningham Road on June 5, 2022, at about 7:50 p.m.

38-year-old Corey Kinnunen was identified as the driver.

During the investigation, the trooper determined that Kinnunen was under the influence of alcohol, and he was later taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from the crash.

Once the scene was cleared, the trooper went to the hospital to notify Kinnunen that he was under arrest for Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

He was taken into custody at the Greenville County Detention Center following his release from the hospital on June 6, 2022.

According to the document, a few weeks later, on June 27, Kinnunen submitted a citizen’s complaint form to SCDPS alleging he was placed in the backseat of the trooper’s patrol vehicle after being discharged on June 6. While on the way to the detention center, he claims the trooper pulled over and sexually assaulted him, and he later found a green/yellow bag in his stool, the document states.

SLED was requested to investigate the incident on July 21, 2023, and they obtained the in-car dash camera video from the trooper’s patrol vehicle, which recorded the entire transport of Kinnunen from the hospital to the detention center.

However, the video did not show any of the allegations reported by Kinnunen.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

