South Carolina defeats Grand Canyon to win Arizona Tip-Off

The Gamecocks take the Cactus Division title.
(Sean Rayford | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — B.J. Mack hit four 3-pointers and scored 27 points — 21 in the second half — to help South Carolina beat Grand Canyon 75-68 Sunday to win the Cactus Division at the Arizona Tip-Off.

Mack made 7 of 12 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line. Myles Stute scored 12 points and Jacobi Wright added 10 — including two baskets in the final 2-plus minutes — on 4-of-5 shooting for South Carolina (5-0).

Gabe McGlothan made two free throws to open the scoring in the second half and give Grand Canyon a 31-30 lead but Mack answered with a 3-pointer that gave South Carolina the lead for good with 19:29 to play and the Lopes trailed the rest of the way.

Mack made a layup and then hit two free throws to stretch the lead to 54-43 midway through the second half but Collin Moore hit a 3-pointer to spark a 14-5 that trimmed Grand Canyon’s deficit to two points with 5:32 remaining. Mack hit a 3-pointer and made three free throws after he was fouled on another 3-point shot to make it 67-58 with 4 minutes to go.

McGlothan led Grand Canyon (3-1) with 18 points, Tyon Grant-Foster scored 16, Moore 15 and Ray Harrison added 12.

South Carolina returns home to play Notre Dame on Nov. 28. Grand Canyon plays host to North Dakota State on Saturday.

