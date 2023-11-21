Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells Jr. will return to Gamecocks football next season

Wells will not play rest of this season, but will return in 2024
South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the...
South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monday night, Gamecocks star wide receiver Anwane ‘Juice’ Wells Jr. tweeted out he will not play the rest of this season but will return to South Carolina football next season.

Wells hasn’t played since injuring his left foot after scoring a touchdown on the opening drive of the SEC opener against No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 16.

Wells’ injury has been a huge loss for the South Carolina offense as he was a preseason All-SEC selection following a first-team All-SEC season with the Gamecocks in 2022.

As a junior, Wells was South Carolina’s top wide receiver and recorded 68 receptions for 928 yards and 6 touchdowns.

He also earned FCS All-American honors at his previous school, James Madison.

As Wells wrote in his tweet, he will not be heading to the NFL draft and plans to return to Columbia for another season.

