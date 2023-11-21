Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells Jr. will return to Gamecocks football next season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monday night, Gamecocks star wide receiver Anwane ‘Juice’ Wells Jr. tweeted out he will not play the rest of this season but will return to South Carolina football next season.

Wells hasn’t played since injuring his left foot after scoring a touchdown on the opening drive of the SEC opener against No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 16.

Clearing the air,

I’m not playing and not holding out for the NFL draft. I’ll be back next year… — Antwane Wells (@juicew3lls) November 21, 2023

Wells’ injury has been a huge loss for the South Carolina offense as he was a preseason All-SEC selection following a first-team All-SEC season with the Gamecocks in 2022.

As a junior, Wells was South Carolina’s top wide receiver and recorded 68 receptions for 928 yards and 6 touchdowns.

He also earned FCS All-American honors at his previous school, James Madison.

As Wells wrote in his tweet, he will not be heading to the NFL draft and plans to return to Columbia for another season.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.