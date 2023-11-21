Community prayer walk announced for recovering Oconee Co. deputy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Community Prayer Walk for Oconee County deputy Lucas Watts, who has shot last week, will be held Wednesday, Nov 22. The walk will begin at the Oconee County Courthouse in Walhalla at 10:30 am.

“We started this event several weeks ago to pray for our county schools, law enforcement, businesses, and churches,” said Myra Ketterman, one of the organizers. “We will praying specifically for the recovery of Deputy Lucas Watts, his family, and his law enforcement family. This tragedy has devastated our community and has brought us together as we look to God for help.”

Corporal Watts was shot on Nov. 16 following a traffic stop and subsequent pursuit near Westminster. His assailant, identified by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office as 50-year-old Gregory Wayne Maxwell, is still in the hospital with injuries but will be arraigned by an Oconee County Magistrate and formally charged following his release.

The Oconee County Ministerial Association is assisting in the Prayer Walk. The public is invited to participate.

For more information, call (864) 723-7481.

