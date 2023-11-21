Community prayer walk announced for recovering Oconee Co. deputy

Memorial candles
Memorial candles(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By Todd Williams
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Community Prayer Walk for Oconee County deputy Lucas Watts, who has shot last week, will be held Wednesday, Nov 22. The walk will begin at the Oconee County Courthouse in Walhalla at 10:30 am.

“We started this event several weeks ago to pray for our county schools, law enforcement, businesses, and churches,” said Myra Ketterman, one of the organizers. “We will praying specifically for the recovery of Deputy Lucas Watts, his family, and his law enforcement family. This tragedy has devastated our community and has brought us together as we look to God for help.”

Corporal Watts was shot on Nov. 16 following a traffic stop and subsequent pursuit near Westminster. His assailant, identified by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office as 50-year-old Gregory Wayne Maxwell, is still in the hospital with injuries but will be arraigned by an Oconee County Magistrate and formally charged following his release.

The Oconee County Ministerial Association is assisting in the Prayer Walk. The public is invited to participate.

For more information, call (864) 723-7481.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘I saw a dead man come back to life’: Sheriff says ‘miracle’ saved deputy shot in head
Driver dies in hospital following crash on I-85 in Greer
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Pedestrian
Pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles in Pickens Co.
Person rescued from garbage truck in Anderson
‘Cries for help’ lead rescue crews to person trapped in garbage truck

Latest News

Crews responding to fire after vehicle crash on I-40 in Haywood County on Thursday.
Fire in Haywood Co. grows to over nearly 2000 acres as crews work to contain flames
Firefighter demonstrates the danger of putting a frozen turkey in a deep fryer.
WATCH: Why you shouldn't put frozen turkey in deep fryer
Grace Webster gingerbread house
PHOTOS: Upstate children win big in National Gingerbread House Competition
Andrea Watson 2023 National Gingerbread House Competition
2023 Gingerbread House Competition Winners