Coroner investigating hypothermia death after Upstate man found under camper

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said officials are investigating after a man was found underneath a camper on Monday.

The coroner’s office said it was called to Spartanburg Regionals Medical Center at approximately 2:49 a.m. after a man was found under a camper on South Avenue.

Upon arrival, the victim was identified as 56-year-old Randy Eugene Peterson of Roebuck.

Officials said Peterson was exposed to the elements for an undetermined amount of time. One of the determining factors of his death was hypothermia.

The coroner’s office said the circumstances behind Peterson’s death were not normal but are also not ruling it as a homicide.

