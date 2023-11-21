Deputies investigating after golf carts stolen from high school in Anderson Co.
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect after two golf carts were reportedly recently stolen from Westside High School.
Deputies said one of the golf carts is a “limo style” cart with a white and grey top and a Westside “W” on each side. The second is a white cart with a white top, a small cargo box on the back and the Anderson School District 5 logo on each side.
Anyone with information about this situation is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 or submit an anonymous tip to https://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com/.
