Deputies investigating after golf carts stolen from high school in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect after two golf carts were reportedly recently stolen from Westside High School.

Deputies said one of the golf carts is a “limo style” cart with a white and grey top and a Westside “W” on each side. The second is a white cart with a white top, a small cargo box on the back and the Anderson School District 5 logo on each side.

Anyone with information about this situation is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 or submit an anonymous tip to https://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com/.

