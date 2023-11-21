Deputies need help finding missing teen last seen in Buncombe Co.

WEAVERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child from the Weaverville area.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Joseph Lamb was last seen at his home on Nov. 20 at 9:30 p.m.

Lamb is described as five foot six and weighs 145 pounds with shoulder-length red hair. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, jeans and hiking boots.

Officials said Lamb may be in the Barrel House or Marshall area.

If you or anyone you know has information, please call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

