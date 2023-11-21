Family says deputy shot in line of duty on ventilator, making ‘slow progress’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Family members said Corporal Lucas Watts, the Oconee County deputy critically injured in the line of duty last week, is making “slow progress” in the hospital.

Watts is sedated and on a ventilator according to an update Monday night on his CaringBridge page. Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw called it nothing short of a miracle that Watts is alive after he was shot in the head by a suspect on Nov. 16.

Watts is a new dad, having welcomed a baby with his wife less than two months ago. He underwent multiple emergency surgeries at Greenville Memorial Hospital after the shooting, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The family is asking for prayers for Watts’ pain and decreased swelling so he can rest and continue healing.

A support fund set up for Watts and his family has raised more than $136,000.

Below is the full CaringBridge update:

“We are blown away by your multitude of prayers, outpouring of care and concern, and abundant generosity. We knew we were a part of an amazing community, but you have gone above and beyond anything imaginable. We appreciate your support more than you will ever know.

Lucas continues to make slow progress. We are in somewhat of a holding pattern as they are keeping him on the ventilator and sedated so he can rest and continue healing. They told us not to anticipate any big decisions for the first week. This isn’t a simple fix. There are many unknowns at this time that will only be answered with time. So, we are prayerfully waiting. We know that God’s timing is the perfect timing.

Thank you for your understanding and respect of our privacy at this time. This is all very overwhelming and a lot to process. We will continue to share updates as we can.

We humbly ask you to please pray specifically for continued pain control so that Lucas can rest and for decreased swelling. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6

#LucasStrong #k6strong”

