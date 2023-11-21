First Alert Weather Day Tuesday, widespread rain and isolated storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Widespread heavy rain and a low end severe threat makes for a messy travel day prompting a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday.

It’s one of the busiest travel days ahead of Thanksgiving and a frontal system moving east out of the Great Plains into the Midwest and Deep South is creating messy travel conditions from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and up and down the East Coast both on the roads and in the skies. The widespread rain builds in through the morning becoming widespread by 9 AM. Periods of heavy rain make for difficult travel conditions so plan for extra time whether you are hitting the roads to head out of town or just traveling around town getting errands done. The widespread rain continues into the early afternoon before we start to see some isolated breaks in the action.

Widespread heavy rain (Fox Carolina)

But as breaks in the rain start to show up, don’t let your guard down as that’s when the severe potential starts to ramp up. Between 2 PM and 9 PM enough instability over our area gives us the low end risk for strong to severe storms, mainly for the Upstate, Northeast Georgia and the foothills of North Carolina. The main threat is damaging straight line winds, but we can’t rule out isolated, brief tornadoes.

Low end risk for damaging wind and brief tornado (Fox Carolina)

A Wind Advisory remains in place for several North Carolina counties including Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Graham, Macon and Northern Jackson until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Winds around 20-30 mph are possible, with gusts up to 55 mph in the higher elevations. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, a few tree limbs could be blown down or a few power outages.

Gusts to 55 mph in the higher elevations (Fox Carolina)

While the rain is bad news for travel, it stands to provide us with some drought help. One to two inches of rain are likely across the entire region by the time the rain winds down Tuesday night. Some ponding on the roads is possible, but we should avoid the threat of significant flooding because of how dry it’s been lately.

Much needed 1"-2" (Fox Carolina)

Wednesday dries out with just a slight chance for a lingering shower. Partly cloudy skies return to the area for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday brings highs in the low 60s to the Upstate and the low 50s in the mountains. Thanksgiving is cool with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Looking good for much of the U.S. (Fox Carolina)

We are monitoring a chance for showers on Black Friday but right now, it’s a toss up. We’ll keep an eye on the shopping forecast as we get closer. But it is cool with morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and highs in the mid 50s.

Dry and cool for Wednesday & Thanksgiving (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.