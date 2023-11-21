Former Pres. Donald Trump to attend Palmetto Bowl

Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday, according to Brandon Charochak, a spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster’s office.

“Governor McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Evette look forward to joining President Trump this Saturday to show him first-hand the passion and tradition that makes this rivalry the greatest in college football,” said Charochak.

The Clemson Tigers will travel to Columbia to play against the Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Gamecocks won in Tigertown last season by a 31-30 score, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers.

