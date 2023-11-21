Group plants tree at Easley school to honor fallen officer

Tree planted in honor of fallen Easley officer
Tree planted in honor of fallen Easley officer(Easley Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said a group at Lakes & Bridges Charter School planted a tree this morning to honor Office Matthew Hare, who died in the line of duty earlier this year.

Officers said the group of students, parents and staff planted the Japanese maple tree near the City Fuel Point at North 2nd Street and West A Avenue.

Officer Matthew Hare was killed in the line of duty in August while trying to save a woman who was threatening to harm herself on railroad tracks in Easley.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Generic earthquake photo
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Suspect charged, identified after deputy shot in Oconee County
1 hurt, 1 dead following shooting at gas station in Spartanburg
1 hurt, 1 dead following shooting at gas station in Spartanburg, deputies say
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Man arrested after punching Spartanburg County deputy
Man arrested after allegedly punching Spartanburg County deputy
Clemson downtown parking initiative
Clemson downtown parking initiative
Spartanburg improving West Main corridor, hoping to attract development
Spartanburg improving West Main corridor, hoping to attract development
Highlands food and wine festival
People gather in Highlands for food and wine festival