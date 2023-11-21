Group plants tree at Easley school to honor fallen officer

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said a group at Lakes & Bridges Charter School planted a tree this morning to honor Office Matthew Hare, who died in the line of duty earlier this year.

Officers said the group of students, parents and staff planted the Japanese maple tree near the City Fuel Point at North 2nd Street and West A Avenue.

Officer Matthew Hare was killed in the line of duty in August while trying to save a woman who was threatening to harm herself on railroad tracks in Easley.

