‘I don’t care’: Dabo Swinney reacts to President Trump’s Palmetto Bowl attendance

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Football Head Coach Dabo Swinney reacted to the announcement of former President Donald Trump attending the Palmetto Bowl.

A spokesperson from Governor Henry McMaster’s office announced the former president’s attendance on Tuesday.

When asked in a media session about the announcement, Coach Swinney said, “I don’t care who comes to the game.”

Swinney said his focus is on those actually playing in the game and winning.

“Unless [Coach Beamer] is going to put [Trump] into the game and throw him a half-back pass or something, I’m not worried about who’s at the game,” the coach said.

The Clemson Tigers will head to Columbia to play against the Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

