Officials announce charges in criminal activity behind bars including child porn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nine suspects are charged after multiple agencies investigated criminal activity happening behind bars in South Carolina’s prisons.

On Tuesday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced 57 charges filed ranging from drug trafficking to money laundering to sexual exploitation of minors.

Operation Clean Sweep, which was conducted at Lee Correctional Institution, revealed an inmate used a contraband cell phone to perpetrate abuse of a minor with help from a conspirator outside the prison, investigators said.

Wilson said they also uncovered a sworn corrections officer and a kitchen worker at Lee Correctional who participated in a contraband conspiracy. The kitchen worker had child porn his his possession, officials said.

Two corrections officers from Broad River Correctional Institution were charged in Operation Block Party, which led to the seizure of meth, cocaine, marijuana, tobacco, and cell phones.

Three corrections officers at McCormick Correctional Institution were charged in Operation Gatekeeper after investigators said they participated in contraband trade as well.

“Criminal activity should not continue behind bars, especially when it’s facilitated by a contraband cell phone or those who carry a badge,” Wilson said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re an inmate facing life without parole or someone sworn to protect and keep the jails safe, if you commit a crime within prison walls, you will be held accountable.”

Below is the full list of indictments:

Clean Sweep:

(1) Abbygale Alexandria El-Dier (Bond denied)

2023-GS-47-30 (Greenville County)

i. Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, First Degree (5 Counts): 25 Years to Life

ii. Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, First Degree (10 Counts): 3 to 20 Years

iii. Criminal Conspiracy: 0 to 5 Years

(2) Jacob Nathaniel Lance (Bond denied)

2023-GS-47-30 (Greenville County)

i. Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, First Degree (5 Counts): 25 Years to Life

ii. Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, First Degree (10 Counts): 3 to 20 Years

iii. Criminal Conspiracy: 0 to 5 Years

(3) Brittany Nicole Welch ($10,000 bond)

2022-GS-47-31 (Greenville County)

i. Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years

ii. Obstruction of Justice: 0 to 10 Years

(4) Brian Darold Keely ($7500 bond)

a. 2023-GS-47-32 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0 to 5 Years

ii. Furnish or Attempt to Furnish Contraband: 1 to 10 Years

b. 2023A470010006-15 (10 Counts) (Sumter County)

i. Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Third Degree: 0 to 10 Years

Block Party:

(5) Alexis Tucker ($10,000 bond)

2023-GS-47-33 (Richland County)

i. Trafficking Cocaine, 200-400 Grams: 25 Years

ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 or More Grams: 25 Years

iii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0 to 5 Years

iv. Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 0 to 10 Years

v. Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years

vi. Criminal Conspiracy: 0 to 5 Years

(6) Jorge Romero-Navarro ($10,000 bond)

2023-GS-47-33 (Richland County)

i. Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years

ii. Criminal Conspiracy: 0 to 5 Years

Gatekeeper:

(1) Whitney Thurmond ($10,000 bond)

2023-GS-47-12 (McCormick County)

i. Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years

(2) Dontai Parks ($7500 bond)

2023-GS-47-11 (McCornick County)

i. Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years

(3) Brandon Taylor (Hearing at a later date)

2023-GS-47-13 (McCormick County)

i. Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years

The Attorney General’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Department of Corrections and local law enforcement agencies all assisted in the investigations.

