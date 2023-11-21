Man accused of sexual crimes taken into custody following fight with deputy

Kristen Yanez
Kristen Yanez(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing multiple charges following an incident that ended with him getting into a fight with a deputy.

Deputies said they responded to Garner Road on November 18 after someone reported that the suspect, Kristen Yanez, was performing sexual acts on himself in the parking lot of a gas station.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and spotted Yanez walking along the road. However, when deputies tried to get his attention, he reportedly ignored them.

One deputy stated that when he tried to grab Yanez to get his attention, Yanez swung at him and hit his forehead. The deputy reported that he then tried to tase Yanez, but the taser failed, so he took Yanez down and hit him multiple times before he stopped resisting. Deputies added that Yanez was apparently very intoxicated by an unknown substance during the incident.

After taking Yanez into custody, they talked to three people, two of whom were minors, about the situation. The witnesses said they saw Yanez performing sexual acts on himself. Another person reported that Yanez allegedly molested her before leaving the parking lot.

Yanez was taken into custody and charged with assaulting a police officer, 3rd-degree assault and battery, three counts of indecent exposure, public disorderly conduct, shoplifting, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Stay with us as we work to learn more about the situation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Generic earthquake photo
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Suspect charged, identified after deputy shot in Oconee County
1 hurt, 1 dead following shooting at gas station in Spartanburg
1 hurt, 1 dead following shooting at gas station in Spartanburg, deputies say
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

One-on-one with Greenville Mayor
One-on-one with Greenville Mayor
Car Crash
1 dead, 1 hurt after moped crash in Greenwood Co.
Easley Sex Crime Sentencing
Easley Sex Crime Sentencing
Man Accused of False Reporting Sexual Assault
Man Accused of False Reporting Sexual Assault